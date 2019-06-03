<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Yasin, has said that the National Executive Council of the union will soon meet with Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, over the prescription of the union in the state.

But he warned members of the union against acting contrary to the proscription order by the governor, saying they should be law-abiding.

He disclosed this in a press release he issued from Saudi Arabia and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Monday. Yasin is currently performing lesser hajj.

Makinde had last week Friday proscribed the activities of NURTW in the state following pockets of violent attacks recorded following the leadership tussle rocking the union, which led to the arrest of 29 members of the union by security agencies in the state.

The NURTW boss, however, enjoined all the members of the union in the state to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities despite the embargo placed on the union activities.

He said the national executive of the union would meet Makinde immediately he (Yasin) returns from Saudi Arabia, adding that the proscription order of the governor on NURTW remains sacrosanct.

Yasin enjoined members of the union to allow peace to reign, adding that the union “is known for supporting any government in power and that of Oyo State will not be an exception.”

He congratulated Makinde and promised the loyalty of all members of the union in Oyo State to his administration.