Oyo NAWOJ calls for proper implementation, enforcement of VAPP law

As the world marks this year’s International Day for the elimination of violence against women, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the Oyo state government to do more in the enforcement and implementation of the Violence Against Persons Law 2020.

Oyo NAWOJ in a statement jointly signed by its Chairperson and Secretary, Jadesola Ajibola and Stella Oyebanji, respectively, observed that since this VAPP law was assented to by His Excellency, the implementation has started at the family court and it is working in the state and they give kudos to the Family court leadership.

The statement read, “We wish to also call the attention of the Government to the increasing violation of women’s rights in the state as reports have shown that across the world nearly one in three women have been abused in their lifetime. In times of crises, the numbers rise, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters.

“Oyo NAWOJ also gathered that a new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries since the pandemic, shows that 2 in 3 women reported that they or a woman they know experienced some form of violence and are more likely to face food insecurity.

“We also call on the Commissioner of Police in Oyo state; CP Ngozi Onadeko, a gender-sensitive commissioner of police and the first female CP in the state to keenly continue to educate and encourage officers to give more attention to cases of gender-based violence.

“Oyo NAWOJ will continue sensitization and enlightenment of women and girls on their rights and the need to protect themselves from being violated. We wish to also caution women who may also be in the habit of provoking men to desist from doing so and promote peace wherever they find themselves in the country and beyond.

“We wish all women across the world a happy celebration and express optimism that violation against women and girls will reduce to its barest minimum in Oyo state.”