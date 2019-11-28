<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday inaugurated a five-member committee to work with a counterpart committee from Osun State to deliberate on the ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

The governor maintained that though Osun and Oyo states would continue to remain brothers in other areas, the committee’s mandate was to resolve the perennial challenges facing the university due to ownership crisis by securing a divorce.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, read in part, “Governor Makinde said Oyo State was ready to shoulder the responsibility of sole ownership of the institution in order to ensure its smooth running in the interest of the over 30,000 students population, 1,200 workforce and the economy of Ogbomoso in particular and Oyo State in general.”

The committee, which was inaugurated by the governor at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, had as its chairman Prof. Deji Omole of the University of Ibadan.

Other members included a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide; Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN); Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dahud Shangodoyin; and his counterpart in the Ministry of Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo.