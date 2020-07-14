



As the Oyo State judiciary commences its annual vacation, on Wednesday, based on the provisions of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2010 and other enabling laws, the placement of area of operations for vacation judges has been released for judges that have shown an intention to work during the vacation so that there won’t be a vacuum for time-bound cases.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, had made the order declaring the period of July 15 to September 10 as the annual vacation of the judiciary in his capacity as the head of the state judiciary in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraph 4(b) of Order 45 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2010 and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf.





He had declared that courts will be open for civil actions, bail applications and enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights and other cases that are time-bound like enforcement of right matters or in cases where parties and the government enter an agreement or where any action needs expeditious hearing and the judge at the request of all parties concerned agrees to hear such actions, same will be heard.

Judges that will work during the vacation across all jurisdictions are Justice Mashud A. Abass, who will sit in Igboora, Eruwa and Kishi division; Justice I.S Yerima will sit in High Court 3 in Ibadan, Justice R.B. Akintola will sit Ibadan High Court 4, Justice O.I. Aiki will handle Ogbomoso, Orile-Igbon, Oyo, Saki and Iseyin High Courts; Justice O.O. Olatunji will sit in Ibadan at the Iyaganku High Court while Justice B.A. Taiwo will sit in Ibadan at High Court 9, Ring Road.