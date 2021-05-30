Indigenes of Oyo town, in Oyo State have raised the alarm over what they described as ceaseless herdsmen attacks on their homestead, urging the police high command to address the crisis for the safety of lives and properties.

In a petition written on behalf of the native Oyo community by Prince Adetona Gbadebo Adesiyan and Prince Adekunle Olawuwo Adesiyan which was addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the community decried ceaseless attacks on their homeland by the herdsmen.

This is coming just as they allege that their lives have been subjected to threats and harassments by some unknown people in the aftermath of their relentless opposition to the marauding herders.





In a statement issued on Friday, through their lawyer, Mr. Babatunde Okeniyi they are also seeking for protection from law enforcement agents, particularly, the police, saying they have since abandoned their hometown for fear of being killed by the assailants.

“Our lives are under threat over recent attacks on our community and the threat is real. We have abandoned home with no clear indication suggesting that we will return so soon. We are therefore calling on the police to come to our aid,” the brothers wrote in the petition.

According to them, they have gone into hiding after several attempts have been made on their lives and those of their family members by some persons.

This follows incessant tribal crisis between the Fulanis and Yorubas tribes in Oyo East Local Government Area of Oyo state.