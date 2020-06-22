



The Oyo State Head of Service, Mrs Ololade Agboola, has called on civil and public servants in the state to comply strictly with the COVID-19 guidelines, as they resumed work on Monday.

Agboola, in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by her Media Officer, Mr Abiodun Atilola, listed wearing of facemasks, regular washing of hands/use of sanitisers and observance of social distancing as some of the precautionary measures.

She further stated that the workers were restricted from moving from one office to another, except for very important official purposes.

Newsmen report that workers from grade level 12 downward resumed duties on Monday to join their counterparts on grade level 13 and above who had resumed work after the March 27 closure of the secretariat due to coronavirus.





Agboola further stated that the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration had been paying salaries of workers up till their resumption day, notwithstanding the fact that they were at home for three months.

She also said that government had decontaminated all the offices within and outside the state secretariat.

“Hand washing machines, hand sanitiser and liquid hand washing soaps have been provided in all the ministries, departments and agencies in the state, in addition to the provision of face masks for all levels of officers,” she stated.

The head of service urged the people of the state to support the state government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through strict observance of safety protocols.