<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, on Monday, harped on the need for women do regular fitness exercises and periodic medical checkups.

Makinde stressed this during a walk for fitness organized by Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State Women Chapter to mark this year’s International Women’s Day fixed for March 8.

She pointed to the innumerable health benefits of women exercising to include lowering their blood sugar level and protecting their joints, knees and hips.

This is as she noted that regular health checkups will enable women to examine their breasts to detect any cancer possibility, check their blood pressure level and their blood level.





Noting the several engagements of African women in keeping the family, Makinde urged women amidst their several engagements to keep the family and also give due attention to their health.

Also speaking, wife of the state deputy governor, Dr Bolanle Olaniyan, urged women to ensure that their children/wards are educated for them to compete favourably in the society.

In her own words, the Iyaloja of Bodija Market, Mrs Victoria Onipede lauded the present administration for its commitment to various women-friendly programmes and policies.