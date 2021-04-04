



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says he will soon expose the people politicising security issues in the state.

Makinde stated this on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the St. Peters Anglican Cathedral Church, Aremo, Ibadan.

The governor who admitted that the state was experiencing security challenges, however, said it was not peculiar to the state but nationwide.

He said security ought not to be politicised, “but if they are politicising issues of security because they want to be in power in 2023, it means they are making mistake.

“If there’s no Oyo State or Nigeria by 2023 because of the politicisation of security; who and what are they going to govern?” he queried.

The governor said he and those working with him had taken time to investigate reports of security challenges across the state.

The governor implored those behind the politicisation of security challenges in the state because of their 2023 political ambitions to seek the face of God instead of engaging in actions that could trigger insecurity in the state.





Makinde used the occasion to x-ray efforts made so far by his administration, in addressing the menace of insecurity.

Among the efforts were purchase of 100 units of KIA cars equipped with communication gadgets for security agencies and re-establishment of Swift Response Squad and Operation Burst.

Others are purchase of all communication equipment by security operatives and establishment of Amotekun security outfit with 1,500 corps.

He reassured all residents of the state that his government would not rest until every nook and cranny of Oyo state was secured.

The governor further felicitated Christians and the entire people of Oyo state for the Easter celebration and admonished them to forgive one another.

Earlier, the Diocesan Archbishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Most Revd. Segun Okubadejo, charged every Christian to emulate the teachings and ways of life of Jesus Christ.

He urged Nigerians not to relent in praying to God Almighty for restoration of peace and a secured nation.