A socio-cultural group – the Eminent Club of Nigeria, Oke Ogun area of Oyo state has raised a fresh alarm that the zone remains the least developed part of the state “having suffered neglect from past state and Federal governments” thus pleaded with Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration to reverse the negative scenario and beam its searchlight on Oke Ogun in its ongoing development programmes.

This appeal was made by the President of the group, Dr Olusegun Ojebode while addressing a press conference in Saki over the weekend.

The Eminent Club of Nigeria, Oke Ogun, comprising professionals and leaders of thought, specifically canvassed for increased security synergy between Oyo State government and the traditional institution in Oke Ogun.

The group congratulated Governor Makinde on his electoral victory at the Supreme Court submitting that “with the apex court’s verdict, the government will now have a course to continue the good work it has started, without any unnecessary distraction whatsoever.”

“To this end, we are calling on the government to continue to embark on lofty programmes and policies that will better the lives of the people of Oke Ogun in particular, and Oyo State as a whole”, it stated.

Speaking further, the President of the Eminent Club of Nigeria, Oke Ogun maintained that citizens of the area felt marginalised before the advent of Seyi Makinde’s government and expressed the hope that the present administration will change the trajectory by bringing dividends of democracy to Oke Ogun area.

He said: “Presently, the only tertiary institution in Oke Ogun is The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. Although there are other successful corporate and private ventures in Oke Ogun area, the fact remains that in terms of government attention, both state and Federal, the region is yet to be a beneficiary. This is unfortunate considering the vast natural and human resources with which the region is blessed, hence the popular saying Oke Ogun, the travails of a neglected Treasure.”

The Club made a similar clarion call on Oke Ogun legislators as well as leaders of shades of beliefs urging them to forge a common front and promote the basic ethos of religious tolerance by pushing for peace and security in Oke Ogun in the overall interest of the entire citizenry.

“As a club, we are prepared to partner sister organisations in the mission of peace maintenance and religious tolerance. Unscrupulous politicians who may want to use our peace-loving people as guinea pigs to ply their trade are hereby warned to look for job elsewhere”, it posited.

The Club then solicited the cooperation of all traditional rulers in Oke Ogun to join forces with the present administration in the State in its socio-economic development agenda.

Commenting on the peaceful selection of the new Okere of Sakiland, the group lauded the Kingmakers for the rancour-free selection and wished the Oba-elect, Alhaji Khalid Olabisi, a chartered surveyor from Ado ruling house of Saki, divine wisdom to drive the affairs of the community into greatness.

The Eminent Club of Nigeria, Oke Ogun stated further: “We appreciate the Government of Oyo State for making security one of its focal agenda. Security issue cannot be an exclusive government affair and that is why we have been consistent in partnering government on security knowing full well that peace is the absolute panacea for growth and development

“We take security as a collective responsibility and that is why we are soliciting the cooperation of our traditional rulers who are definitely the custodians of peace within their domains such that all the areas in Oke Ogun and Oyo State, in general, will be a place where security is ensured and where peace will reign.”