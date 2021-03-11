



The Oyo State Government has announced the suspension indefinitely of the last Saturday of the month environmental sanitation exercise and restriction of movement in the state.

Idowu Oyeleke, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, announced on Wednesday in Ibadan during the introduction of the daily cleaning exercise by his ministry.

The sanitation exercise between 7:00 am and 10:00 am was introduced over 20 years ago by the then military government to teach the populace the cleanliness culture.

During the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos had cancelled the monthly environmental sanitation exercise after a federal high court declared illegal the restriction of movement of people during the exercise.

Oyeleke said the state would now emphasise daily cleaning by all residents to achieve a clean and green environment.





“The state government has indefinitely suspended the monthly exercise and restriction of vehicular and human movement during the period.

“However, the environmental task force will be going around to ensure compliance and adherence to all environmental laws and regulations of the state,” he said.

The commissioner urged all residents to ensure daily cleaning of their environment, especially drainage channels and other open spaces, to prevent diseases and flooding.

He stated that failure to comply with the directive would attract sanctions against offenders.

“It is imperative to implore residents in the state to take the daily sanitation exercise seriously, for a healthy environment is a function of a wealthy society,” Oyeleke said.