<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reassured the people that he will not renege on his campaign promises, adding that he will govern the state with the fear of God.

He called on the people to be peaceful and embrace peace, saying development can only thrive in the atmosphere of peace.

Makinde spoke on Sunday through his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, at First Baptist Church, Anko, Eruwa, during the thanksgiving service held in honour of the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin.

The event was attended by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, Chief Kunmi Mustapha, traditional rulers led by the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, Oyo State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigene (CCII), led by its President-General, Chief Yemi Soladoye.

Others are President, Ibadan Baptist Conference, Dr. Adeyemi Adekunle, Oyo Deputy Speaker Abiodun Fadeyi, members of the Ninth Assembly, former lawmakers and clerics among others.

Makinde said his administration will rule the state with the fear of God and ensure that the dividend of democracy gets to the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said: “We have promised during the campaigns that we will rule with the fear of God and that is what we will do.

“We assure the people that we will deliver on all our promises. We want our people to live in peace so that we can have development. We should live in peace.

“If we live in peace, the dividends of democracy will go round. We are god-fearing and we will ensure that our people feel the impact of our government positively. But, our people must learn to live in peace with one another.”