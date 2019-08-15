<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has reinstated a permanent secretary in Ministry of Works, Olayinka Alli, an engineer, who was sacked by the administration of former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Alli is among the 14 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service, comprising five females and nine males, that were sworn-in by Makinde at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan on Thursday.

But the circumstances that led to the sack of Alli by Ajimobi was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

The new permanent secretaries also comprised those that were appointed by Ajimobi in April and May, this year, but that were earlier asked by Makinde to revert to their former positions. Five among them have been identified on the list.

The ceremony was attended by top government functionaries, including the Deputy governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola; and Chief of Staff to the governor, Bisi Ilaka; as well as selected family members of of the new permanent secretaries.

The female among the new permanent secretaries are Olubunmi Oni, Adejoke Eyitayo, Saidat Oloko, Abosede Abioye, and Dr. Mercy Popoola.

The male among the new permanent secretaries are Messrs Fatai Oladinde, Joel Ajagbe, Olayinka Alli, Adebowale Balogun, Ademola Ajibola, Mufutau Ayoola, Akin Funmilayo, B.A. Adeyanju and Gafar Bello, who is the Accountan-General.

Speaking on the occasion, Makinde stated that the new permanent secretaries were appointed based on seniority and diligence in service, adding that the past administration appointed 17 civil servants as permanent secretaries after the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the Match 9, 2019 governorship poll to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), without considering seniority and diligence in service.

His words: “All the appointees are qualified in their own right. When we came on board, we met 17 appointed permanent secretaries, who were hurriedly appointed by the former administration without due diligence for normal process. We noticed that due diligence was not followed.”

“Part of our considerations are seniority and diligence in service. The administration has no interest in witch anybody. We believe in doing things in right way. Anyone vying for position will be given such, without any form of interference.”