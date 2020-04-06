<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde said he has fully recovered from coronavirus after testing positive in mid-March.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful,” Makinde tweeted Sunday midnight.

“This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.”

Makinde tested positive for coronavirus a week after he was part of a mega rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Critics slammed the governor for putting many people’s health at risk out of being ‘insensitive’ to global happenings during the period.





The governor thereafter apologised and took responsibility for the organisation of the rally, which hosted many supporters of the PDP in the state and beyond.

Makinde, similarly as Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed were heads of their states COVID-19 Task Force before contracting the global pandemic.

The Oyo State governor said he will return to his duties on Monday to take over from Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted on his behalf as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow,” Makinde said.