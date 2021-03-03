



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said his government will not provide free land to those who rear cattle because ranching is a private business.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the governor said those into the business of animal rearing will have to procure land for ranching.

“My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.





“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching,” he tweeted.

During a meeting with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, his Kwara counterpart, on Tuesday, both men had discussed the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which was formulated in response to the farmer-herder crisis.

Makinde had said the NLTP which is already being implemented in Kwara state would be replicated in Oyo.

This had sparked different reactions, with some persons accusing the governor of working against the interest of the state.

The governor set the records straight on Wednesday.