The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, says his administration will continue to resuscitate moribund industries in the state and create value for the people from such assets.

The governor said this is in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary.

According to the statement, Makinde made the promise while inaugurating the refurbished Garri Processing Factory in Ilaju, Ido Local Government Area of the state.

“We are here today to commission the Garri Processing Factory at Ilaju.

“When we came to inspect this factory, they told me it could process one trailer-load of cassava on a daily basis, and the only thing that came to my mind was the employment we could generate by putting it back on track.





“So, when members of this Cooperative Society came to meet me, I told them we would put the factory back on track and to the glory of God, it has happened,” he stated.

The governor used the occasion to announce a take-off grant of N7.5 million for the cooperative society that runs the factory.

The statement further indicated that Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, appreciated the governor for his support and policy thrust.

According to him, the support and thrust are aimed at rejuvenating the economy of the state by using agriculture as a tool.

Adebisi declared that the governor was laying a solid foundation that would stand the test of time for the state.