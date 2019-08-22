<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday declared that his administration would invest hugely in youth development with a view to engage them positively.

The governor, who spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch B (Stream 11) Corps members at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin, also pledged to curb and reduce insecurity to the minimum.

“Our administration will do everything within its capacity to ensure a conducive and a secured environment for the corps members during and after the orientation.

“We are not unaware of security challenges being experienced in our country, to this effect, we shall put in place adequate security measures to check any breakdown of law and order,” the governor said.

Makinde, represented by Mr Oyadeyi Oludele, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sport, further assured the corps members that their welfare would not be taken for granted.

He urged them to integrate with members of their host communities by learning, appreciating and respecting the norms and culture of the people.

Makinde advised the corps members “the Yorubas respect their culture a lot, you should therefore not go beyond the spaces provided for you in order not to contravene their belief.”

Earlier, the acting Chairman of the state’s NYSC governing board, Mrs Adegoke Oyebisi, urged corps members to be law abiding, assuring them of warm reception and hospitality of the good people of Oyo state, during their service year.

“I know you are all vibrant youths with intellectual abilities, I therefore enjoin you all to tap from the natural instinct of the people of Oyo State,” she said.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Eniola Ambekemo, said as at 12 midnight of Wednesday, a total of 1,595 prospective corps members, comprising 872 males and 723 females, were registered.

Ambekemo explained that the orientation course was targeted at instilling in the prospective corps members, leadership qualities, integrity and discipline.

She admonished them to interact amicably with one another, irrespective of their cultural differences.

The coordinator also urged them to embrace one another’s culture, especially the positive cultures of their host communities, to ensure national unity and integration, which is the core value of the NYSC.

“I implore you to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, which is one of the course contents of the orientation for you to become self-reliant and employers of labour,” Ambekemo said.

Newsmen report that oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Justice Moshood Abass of the State High Court.