Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has pledged that his administration would be fair, just and equal to all religions in the state, noting that the prayers of Muslim clerics contributed to his election victory.

Makinde, who made the pledge while hosting the League of Imam and Alfas from Oke Ogun zone at the Executive Chamber, Secretariat, Ibadan said that all the religions would be treated equally, as the appointments made so far were based on religious balance.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor saying that his appointments so far had reflected religious balance, with the Chief of Staff being a Muslim while the Secretary to the State Government is a Christian.

The Governor said that many Muslim faithful have also been appointed as Commissioners to steer the affairs of the Ministries in the state adding, “In my administration, whatever is due to Muslims, Christians and traditional worshipers will be given to them equally without any bias or favour”.

Governor Makinde assured the people of the state of his resolve to serve them with the fear of God, pointing out, “I have made a promise to serve the good people of Oyo State with the fear of God and not to favour of any religious organisation or political affiliation”.

Makinde stressed further that his administration would be focused on infrastructural projects that would bring the much-needed development to all zones in the State.

He, therefore, appealed to religious leaders in the state to continue to pray for the success of the present administration and not to allow the religious fanatics to cause crisis among the religious organizations in the State.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Imams and Alfas from Oke-Ogun, Imam Ahmada Tijani Adedigba showered encomiums on the governor for his achievements within 100 days in office urging the governor to continue with his good policies for the overall development of Oyo State.

He, therefore, prayed for the success of the Makinde-led administration in the state and promised that the League of Imams would support the government in its lofty programmes.