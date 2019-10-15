<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has paid the remaining salaries of sacked chairmen and members of three statutory Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Civil Service Commission (CSC).

This came few weeks after Makinde sent names of the nominees to replace the sacked members to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This, according to sources who spoke under anonymity with newsmen was to ensure that the yet-to-be planned council election record minimal hitches.

Members of the three commissions received their alerts last Wednesday.

While the Chairman and members of the OYSIEC were paid the two-year advance, their counterparts in the JSC and CSC got three and a year salary advance.

It could be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde has dissolved the board of the OYSIEC with a promise to pay their salaries and allowances till the end of their tenure.

The dissolution letter dated July 1st and addressed to the chairman of the Board stated that the governor was aware that the tenure of the members has not expired but that the government is ready to offset all the salaries and entitlements of the members for the remaining period of the tenure.