Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the demolition of the torture camp in the state where over 250 people were found by the police.

Recall that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukola, had on Monday confirmed the rescue of over 250 detainees, including women and children, from a torture camp in Ibadan.

The governor, during a visit to the venue, assured that those operating the illegal facility would be prosecuted and brought to book.

He said, “What we have seen is something that we all have to condemn, and this shouldn’t be happening in a modern environment. You can’t use a mosque as a façade to perpetrate this kind of evil.

“We have marked the entire structure for demolition; we have here the ministry of Lands and Urban Planning and ministry of Health and Justice. The government will do everything humanly possible to ensure that this kind of thing is stamped out in our environment.

“But, there are houses around here, these are people, they see something, ideally, they should say something because this kind of thing couldn’t have been going on without all of these people, particular residences around here, without them knowing about it. So, they should have reported this thing to the authorities and maybe we would have unravelled this a long time ago.

“And also, we want to encourage our people, the government, the parents and even family members, if you need to rehabilitate member s of your family that are not behaving well, we have government institutions that can do that and we are trying to rehabilitate those places for the people of Oyo state.

“So, whatever is necessary, looking at the laws of our land regarding this kind of thing, we will ensure, we get this place away from those people doing this kind of things within the ambit of the law. And also you have the law enforcement agencies here, all those involved are going to be prosecuted to the full extent of our law.

“For the victims, we have mobilised the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social inclusion and the social welfare agencies there. First we need to have immediate palliative for them and then we have to look at the deeper issues and how to resettle them and reunite them with their families, we are not going to leave them alone at this point.”