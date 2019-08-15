<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde today inaugurated 14 newly appointed permanent secretaries.

The new permanent Secretaries are: Mrs Olubunmi Oni, Mr Fatai Oladeinde, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, Mrs Sadiat Oloko, Mr Joel Ajagbe, Mr Olayinka Alli, Mrs Abosede Abioye, Mr Adebowale Balogun, Mr Ademola Ajibola, Dr Mufutau Ayoola, Dr Mercy Popoola, Mr Akin Funilayo, Mr Adeyanju B. and Mr Gafar Bello (Accountant-General).

Speaking at the inauguration which took place in the governor’s office Governor Makinde stated that all of the appointees were appointed on merit as they all worthy the positions they were appointed to occupy.

The governor charged new permanent secretaries to be law-abiding, urging them to be dedicated to their jobs as well as shunning every act that could jeopardize their career.

Assuring that his administration would not witch-hunt or maltreat anybody irrespective of party affiliation, Makinde said that a committee is presently reviewing the cases of those that were ‘allegedly sacked by the last administration stressing, “Committee has been in place to take care of those that were dismissed by the last administration”.