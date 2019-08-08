<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed optimism that his executive council will be put in place next week, following the conclusion of the screening of the commissioner-nominees by the House of Assembly

The governor spoke yesterday while playing host to the officials of Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce, who were in his Agodi office on a courtesy call.

The governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubanwo Adeosun, the Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola, the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Abdulmojeed Mogbajubola, Chief Press Secretary Mr. Taiwo Adisa and Special Adviser (Media) Mr. Jide Ajani among others.

Welcoming the guests, Makinde assured them that Oyo State is opened for business, adding that himself and some of his appointed top government functionaries have in-depth private sector knowledge, which would be used to deliver the goodies of governance to the people in running the affairs of the state.

He said: “Oyo State is opened for business. I came from the private sector and our first female Secretary to the State Government (SSG) also wrapped up her career in Shell just to come and serve the state. So, we have a clear understanding of what trade and investment is all about.

“The mentality for us is that, this is a public sector space, but we want to drive it with a private sector mentality. Yes, it is just our two months here, but we have learnt a lot. We know that we have been able to deliver at the speed of trust just the way we are able to build the trust between the government and the workers and then between the government and the people of the state.

“We have had interactions with the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce as well and we are also looking at opening up opportunities and those ones we can also tap into.

“You mentioned trade mission. Well, I actually will be looking forward to taking the advantage of mutually beneficially business relationship that the chamber can foster, especially with the state and the chambers of Commerce.”

Reacting to a commendations from one of the visitors on the appointment of females into his cabinet, Makinde: “We are working hard to put the cabinet in place and I am sure that hopefully the state house of Assembly should complete their screening process for the commissioner-nominees and I am sure that by next week when the cabinet is put in place, the appropriate individual will carry this forward.

“I will like to briefly add that the ladies that you have seen here (the SSG and HoS), they didn’t get to those positions because they are females, but because they are well-qualified and they actually have shown that they are worth the salt among the CVs that we considered.

“So I always use them to actually let our parents know that when you send our daughters to school, the glass ceiling is been broken and I won’t be surprise that Oyo State may provide the first female governor in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Kayode Falowo said the team was in the state to introduce the chamber to the governor and the state government as a way of building bilateral business relationships and opportunities.

Also yesterday, no fewer than 50 youths from the state benefited from Makinde’s efforts to fight poverty, as each got tricycles as a means of economic empowerment.

The presentation of the tricycles, which held at the premises of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ibadan, was well attended.

The beneficiaries were said to be the first batch of recipients.

Representing the governor at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mrs. Adewole Eyitayo said the gesture of the governor was in fulfilment of his campaign promises during the build-up to the 2019 elections.