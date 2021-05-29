Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has said that his administration will continue to protect the rights of Children in the state.

The governor who stated this at the 2021 National Children’s Day Celebration, held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, added that the state government would enhance the operations of the Child Rights Law.

The who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Seun Fakorede maintained that his administration would remain proactive in alleviating the problems of the less privileged, including orphans and other vulnerable children in the state through different intervention programmes.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to be in your midst today at this auspicious celebration of National Children’s Day, an event celebrated on May 27. It is a special day set aside in compliance with United Nations Resolution to raise awareness on the situation and needs of children and to promote interventions that will lead to an improvement in their welfare and development.





“It is a day when all Nigerian Children are celebrated and efforts are made to ensure that their rights to Survival, Protection, Development and Participation as enshrined in the Child Rights Law are enhanced.

“Let me, at this point, assure you that the state government, under this administration, will not relent in its efforts in protecting the rights of children and alleviating the challenges of the less privileged and other vulnerable in the state.”

While wishing the children a happy Children’s Day Celebration, the governor urged them to rededicate themselves to being responsible citizens by respecting their parents, teachers, elders and authority and shun all acts of social vices.