Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has challenged his political aides to be committed to the efforts of his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He made the demand on Sunday in his closing remarks at the end of a two-day executive retreat for members of his cabinet and senior aides in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde was quoted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, saying: “For our permanent secretaries and political office holders, it still remains ‘soldier go, soldier come’ but the barrack remains.

“How many governors have you seen their backs? You will see the back of this government too. But your commitment to the success of this administration must not waiver.”

Governor Makinde further stressed the need for political appointees and top officials of the state civil service to work in harmony.

He stated that collective responsibility must be the watchword for success to be achieved and gave assurance that the civil servants would be empowered to do their job but not without accountability.

The governor said, “We are making a pact with you that the current administration will empower you. We will give you those responsibilities. We will give you the authority to carry them out but we demand from you accountability.

“I know that the pertinent question that is probably agitating your mind right now is that, will the system be fair to you? I make bold to say that, under my watch, absolutely.”

“So, my appeal to everybody is, come with me, let us create a new prosperous Oyo State together and God will help us,” he added.