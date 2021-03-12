



The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to stop attributing crime to any particular religion or ethnic group.

Makinde, who said “a criminal is a criminal”, noted that Nigerians attributed names of criminals to religion and ethnic group to suit the purpose of their narration.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, at a courtesy call to his office by the Service Chiefs, said the state had been receiving cooperation from the Nigerian Army through the General Officer Commanding the 2nd Division in the state.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General SA Adebayo; and the General Officer Commanding Second Mechanised Division Ibadan, Major General Anthony B. Omozoje, among other senior officers.





He said the government will continue to support and give necessary logistics to enhance the security of lives and property in the state, stressing the need for continuous synergy between the military and other security agencies.

He underscored the need to deploy more troops to help with the internal security assignment to surmount the insecurity challenges in the state and parts of the country.

Earlier, the CDS, General Irabor, had told the gathering that the Service Chiefs were in Oyo State on regional security visit, adding that the purpose was to familiarise with the troops, officers and men of the Nigeria Army in the state and to equally let the government know that the military forces are working assiduously to address issues of insecurity in partnership with other security agencies in the state.