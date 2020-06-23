



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday confirmed sixty-seven (67) fresh cases of Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 in the state.

Makinde who made this announcement via a post on his verified Facebook page Tuesday morning, also indicated that nine patients of coronavirus have tested negative.

He added that the total number of discharged patients of coronavirus in the state has risen to two hundred and ninety (290).

The Governor who doubles as Chairman of the COVID-19 task force in the state also maintained that the state has commenced the training of of over 300 stakeholders.

He said, “Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 290.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.





“The cases are from Lagelu (14), Saki West (12), Oyo East (9), Ido (7), Oluyole (6), Ibadan South West (6), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan South East (4), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North East (3), Ibadan North West (2), Akinyele (2), Ona Ara (1) and Afijio (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 988.

“We commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) of over 300 stakeholders in the public education sector to ensure safe learning environments as we prepare for the phased reopening of schools. The training of stakeholders in the private education sector will hold today.

“We also commenced the #OwnYourAction campaign. This campaign is designed to communicate the need to break COVID-19 transmission at the grassroots level by holding every individual accountable for his/her health and that of those in their community”.