Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment with the level of work done at the site of the 10,000 metric tonnes capacity silo located at Awe, Oyo town.

He said despite the huge investment made on the project, the state has not got any value on the investment.

He also promised to support private businesses in their various areas of challenges in their bid to contribute to the economic development of the state.

He spoke during a tour of the facility at the silo project site in the company of top government functionaries and officials.

He had earlier visited Ajila Value Adding Ventures Limited, Awe, where he was conducted around the farm, its facilities and had a meeting with its officials.

The immediate past administration had awarded the contract for the construction of a 10,000 metric tonnes silo and supply of combined silo equipment to Rahvet International Limited at a cost of N267.5 billion and to be completed within 10 months.

At the twilight of the administration, the contract which was at over 60 per cent completed was, however, withdrawn from the initial contractor and re-awarded at a cost of N486.8 billion, the development which led to a legal tussle and a subsequent court order barring both parties from accessing the facility