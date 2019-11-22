<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of a former member of the House of Representatives and former caretaker Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government, Honourable Temilola Segun Adibi, as the Director-General of the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde wishes Adibi the best in the new assignment.

The letter of appointment, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, indicated that Hon. Adibi’s appointment took effect on November 19, 2019.

The statement expressed the Governor’s expectation that the new OYSAA DG will discharge his duty with “absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.”