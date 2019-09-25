<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Dr. Musibau Adetunji Babatunde, an economist from the University of Ibadan, as his Chief Economic Adviser.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan that the appointment was with “immediate effect”.

Newsmen report that the governor’s 4-point Development Agenda is aimed at expanding the economic frontiers of the state.

Adisa said that the governor’s appointment of an economic adviser, was to enhance the successes already achieved and help to turn around the economy of the state.

The statement indicated that the new adviser earned a doctorate degree in Economics at the University of Ibadan.

It further read: ”Babatunde emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student in the Masters of Science Degree in Economics at the University of Ibadan and became a recipient of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), Nairobi, Collaborative PhD Scholarship Award for African Scholars.



”He was a recipient of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Doctoral Internship Visiting Scholar Support Award, Geneva, Switzerland, in September 2005,

”He had equally served as Consultant to the National Factsheet on the Impact of Economic Partnership Agreement on Selected Sectors of the Nigerian Economy; Export Supply Response Capacity Constraints In Nigeria; Output Market Initiatives.

”He also worked as Chief Consultant on Niger State Economic Development Strategy in December 2008; Coordinating Consultant on Niger State Vision 3:2020 Document and Niger State Local Governments Vision 3:2020 Document in March 2010.

”He is currently, a Senior Lecturer in the Economics Department of University of Ibadan and is being assessed for the rank of Professor.”