Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has raised alarm at the poor approach to environmental sanitation in Ibadan metropolis, and therefore, urged residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse across the state.

Makinde made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The governor, however, directed agencies in charge to ensure strict compliance with environmental sanitation measures.

He said the government would not hesitate to invoke the full arm of extant laws against any erring person or groups of people on the issue of environmental sanitation.

Makinde said that the state of environmental sanitation and waste disposal within the state capital were disturbing, and should give all the people concern.

The governor pointed out that the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the medians of major roads in the state capital was worrisome, saying it should be of concern to everybody who cared about the hygiene of the people and the sanitation of the environment.