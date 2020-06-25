



The immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has passed on.

He died at 70.

A source said Ajimobi has been in coma and was placed on life support for some days after a surgery at a private hospital in Lagos.





He said his family will make a formal announcement on Thursday evening.

Ajimobi was announced as the Acting Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, last week, after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.