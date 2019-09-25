<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Government has warned individuals or group of people involved in damaging government property to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), gave the warning on Tuesday in Ibadan

Adeniran was reacting to the reported case of vandalism in one of the newly built Government Model Schools, in Ibadan.

He said perpetrators of such act, when caught, would be treated as saboteurs and be punished with extreme severity, regardless of their political affiliation.

He stressed that the state government would not take with levity, vandalism of any of its property built for the good use of the public.

He stated that the government would carry out all necessary enquiries into what led to the destruction of some property in the said school.

The chairman promised that the present administration in the state would put in place adequate security measures to guard schools.

He said that government would also ensure that stiff penalty awaits vandals as part of measures to put an end to vandalism of public property.

Adeniran further assured the people of the state that the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration would continue to place a priority on the provision of quality education.

He said that the government would not back down on its core proposal to reform the public education system in the state.

The chairman also admonished community leaders in areas where the schools were situated to commit themselves to the securing of such property.