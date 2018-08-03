About 15,000 women are expected to benefit from the Oyo State government free cancer screening exercise.

As a result, the state government had expressed its determination to reduce the prevalence of breast and cervical cancer among women in the state to minimal level.

The government said that the free screening cancer was a collaborative efforts of the state Ministry of Health, the local government councils across the state and the Access to Basic Care Foundation, a non-governmental organization founded by the wife of the State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi.

It explained that the exercise would be provided for 500 women in each of the 33 local councils and their local council development areas for the next six weeks.

Speaking at the flag off of the free screening exercise at Kisi, the headquarters of Irepo Local Government Area, Mrs. Ajimobi stated that the state government was committed to reduce the prevalence of breast and cervical cancer.

She noted that the screening exercise will also serve as human capacity building for nurses in the state who are responsible for cancer screening.

Mrs Ajimobi, who was represented at the event by Dr Sola Oriniowo from Access to Basic Medical Care Foundation, said that the screening was part of the action plan of Oyo State government for the control of cancer.

According to her, the programme will go a long way to ensure early detection and thereby promoting treatment and management.

The wife of the governor promised that those found with any symptom of either breast or cervical cancer would be provided with treatment and support at Ibadan free of charge under the collaborative programme.

In his message at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, said government was concerned by the increasing cases of cancer nowadays, stressing that, the Ministry of Health is leaving no stone un-turned to reduce the ugly trend.

Adeduntan, who was represented by Dr Olabode Ladipo, said that the programme would be carried out in all the local governments across the state, promising that cancer screening would be extended to the men folk next year as a means of reducing the scourge of cancer in the state.

He enjoined couples to avoid multiple sex partners to prevent cervical cancer in women.

While flagging off the programme, the wife of the chairman of Irepo Local Government, Alhaja Rasidat Adediran, lauded the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, for her commitment to the welfare of the people.

She appealed to the people to avail themselves of the opportunity of the free screening exercise