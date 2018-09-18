The Oyo State Government yesterday shut down no fewer than 20 branches of 13 banks in Ibadan for failure to pay their annual environmental development levy.

The State Inter-Ministerial Enforcement Unit that carried out the operation arrived the affected banks about 9am and stopped their operations after placing sealed notices on the property.

It was learnt that the affected banks also failed to pay taxes from 2015 to 2018, in spite of several official communications and reminders to their managements at different times.

Some of the areas the enforcement team carried out their operation include, Idi Ape, Ring Road, Dugbe, Mokola, Agodi Gate, Secretariat Road, Challenge, Jericho and Bodija areas.

While some banks have only one or two of their branches sealed, a particular branch had about 15 of its branches sealed for the same offence.