The Oyo State Government says it has set up a Joint Security Post at Mamu village – a border community between Ibadan and Ijebu Ode in Ogun.

The security post is to complement efforts of the security operatives in nipping insecurity, especially issues of kidnapping, in the bud.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who stated this while on inspection tour to the border area on Monday, declared that the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode road had been in the news recently for kidnapping of travelers plying the route.

He said the Mamu Joint Security Post was set up to secure the entry and exit points in the state, adding that it was a pilot project that would soon be replicated in all the borders with other states.

“There is CCTV camera at the post; that will be monitored from the Security Control Room in Ibadan.

“So, if there is anything going on here, security personnel can quickly be alerted and deal with the situation appropriately.





“For us, if we know people coming into the state, we can trace them.

“And if any crime is committed within the state and the criminals want to escape from the state’ we can activate the process, whereby they can be apprehended at the exit point here, “the governor said.

Makinde assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment towards provision of adequate security of lives and property.

He added that his administration, in collaboration with the security agencies in the state, were working round the clock to ensure that residents of the state were secured.

Newsmen report that heads of security agencies in the state accompanied the governor.

They were Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo State Police Commissioner, and Iskilu Akinsanya, Oyo State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Makinde later handed over nine patrol pickup vans to the police and NSCDC; five pickup vans for the police and four pickup vans for NSCDC.