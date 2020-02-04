<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State government, on Monday, said it would strictly control the influx of commercial motorcycles into the state and their operations.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the state Ministry of Information, quoting Mr Akin Fagbemi, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), as saying.

“Following the ban of Okada operations in our neighbouring state, the government of Oyo state is aware of the massive exodus of affected motorcycle operators into the state.

“The influx is anticipated, but I can assure you that OYRTMA is on top of the game.

“As we earnestly await the position of government under the leadership of Gov Seyi Makinde on the proscription or otherwise of motorcycles within some major highways in the state, it is crucial that we get ourselves prepared for what is to come.

“Though the state is reputed for its hospitality, we will, however, frown at anyone trying to breach our security system.





“We will take proactive steps to stop any breach of our security network or overstretching the available infrastructure,” Fagbemi said.

He assured that the agency had put in place measures to have a central database of all commercial cabs, tricycles and motorcycle operators within the state.

“Also, measures are at advanced stage to kick-start the routine of all commercial cabs, tricycles and motorcycles across the state.

“This will make the identity of all operators and their vehicles known to government and also enable easy identification in cases of stolen vehicles/machines, road crashes and operational axis,” he said.

Fagbemi solicited the support of security agencies, saying that it would enhance the ongoing enforcement of one passenger per motorcycle across the state.

He admonished commercial cab drivers to desist from carrying more than one passenger on the front seat and that tricycle riders should also not carry more than three passengers.

He said that the measures were aimed at reducing road crashes as well as preserving the lives and property of the residents.