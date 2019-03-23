<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oyo State Government has called on National Boundary Commission, NBC, to interfere in the lingering inter-state boundary dispute between Oyo and Osun States.

The Oyo State Surveyor General, Surveyor Alaba Sekore, made the call while addressing the journalists during his fact finding mission visit to disputed areas at Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Surveyor Sekore revealed that despite the directive given by the National Boundary Commission to the two States to maintain status quo on the disputed boundary areas pending its final resolution, Osun State Government has built physical projects such as Boreholes, Local Council Development Offices, maternity with their sign post in these boundary areas in Akinnu, Alagba, Koso of Surulere Local Government Areas, in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

He therefore appealed to NBC to expedite action on the final resolution on the issue and security agencies most especially, the AIG Zone 11 to warn his men to desist from alleged indiscriminate arrest of Oyo State residents including their chiefs at the boundary areas.

In his remarks, the Chairman Surulere Local Government, Hon. Ibrahim Gbodeniyi, enjoined the people residing close to the boundaries to live peacefully and urged the government of Osun to desist from action that could lead to violence, noting that the two states should allow the status quo to remain and wait for the outcome of NBC on the issue.

He therefore, pleaded for the assistance of Oyo state Government to embark on developmental projects in this local Government area.