



The Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue on Thursday sealed a property belonging to former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of the state, over alleged non-compliance with tax payment.

Alao-Akala, who aspired to contest the 2019 governorship election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), last week withdrew from the primaries of the political party, alleging that incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi had perfected plans to impose one of the aspirants.

At about 12.30pm on Thursday, officials of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Board stormed the property, located at No. 32, Oba Adebimpe Road, Dugbe, Ibadan with Policemen and members of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp and sealed up the premises.

The Oyo State Government officials had presented a letter from the Revenue Board giving one Mrs Oludewa the authority to seal the Property.

The Business Complex popularly called Ile Itesiwaju and Houses Business Concerns, which worths over 3Billion Naira, is presently under Lock and Key.

Reacting to the development, The Alao–Akala Campaign Organization described the sealing off of the property as an attack on the former governor, saying that the sealing off of the property was politically motivated.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Jeremiah Akande, Head, New Media and Public Affairs. Alao-Akala Campaign Organisation.

Akande lamented that the state government, “under the guise of non-compliance with tax payment launched a disguised attack on the person and properties of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala”.

The statement reads in part: “At about 12.30pm this afternoon, staff of the Oyo Board of Internal Revenue stormed one of the Properties of Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala located at No. 32, Oba Adebimpe Road, Dugbe, Ibadan with Policemen and Members of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp and sealed up the Property after presenting a letter from the Revenue Board giving one Mrs Oludewa the authority to seal the Property.

“The General Public is hereby put on Notice and all Lover and Supporters of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala are urged to remain peaceful, maintain calm and charged not to take laws into their hands as it is glaring, this action is Political motivated as 2019 is around the corner”.