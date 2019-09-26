<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Government has expressed its readiness to revoke certificates of undeveloped lands within its designated Government Reserved Areas (GRAs).

Also the state has said it would release the modalities for the sale of 38 housing units at the Calton Gate Estate at Akobo area of Ibadan.

Abdur-Raheem Abiodun, the state Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, who made the disclosure at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the State Secretariat Agodi Ibadan, said the state government would revoke any land left unattended to by unserious developers.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the commissioner as saying that the state was ready to key into land swap arrangement to ensure development of affordable accommodation for the people of the state.