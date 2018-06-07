Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, on Wednesday disclosed that the state government had disbursed over N9 billion for the payment of salaries and pensions of workers under the payroll of local government councils in the state.

Kolade explained that N9,776,938,064.84 was released for the payment of salaries and pensions for local government staff for various months.

He said that part of the money would also be used for the payment of primary school teachers’ salaries for the months of March and April 2018, teachers leave bonus for 2016 and primary school pensioners’ pension.

The commissioner explained that out of the over N9 billion, N4,817,690,039.31 would be used for the payment of primary school teachers’ salaries for March and April 2018 and leave bonus for 2016 while N438,752,827.86 was for payment of retired primary school pensioners.

He added that N4,520,495,197.67 would be used for the payment of salary and pension for local government staff, saying that the money has been disbursed for local government councils across the state for the immediate payment of salaries of their workforce.

Mr. Kolade stressed that the money released would reduce the outstanding arrears owed workers at the local government level ranging from one to six months, urging the local government council chairmen to use the money for the purpose for which government has approved its disbursement.

He stated that the government remained committed to the welfare of the workers and people of Oyo State, assuring that efforts were being made to clear the backlog of pensions and gratuities owed the retired primary school teachers.

The commissioner pointed out that efforts that led to the payment of N200 million for gratuities of pensioners at the state level was being replicated at the local government level with the release of over N400 million, noting that the government would continue to strive hard to ensure that workers get their dues promptly.