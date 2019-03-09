



The Oyo State Government on Friday disclosed that it has commenced the payment of the financial benefits for workers in line with the 2012 – 2016 promotion exercise as recommended by the Technical Committee set up by the governor on February 14, 2019.

The government also said that it has set up a 12- man committee on the establishment of a tertiary institution in Iseyin with the mandate to submit their report in three weeks.

The State Head of Service, Olawumi Ogunesan, said that the implementation of the promotion payment commenced with the February 2019 salary which has been paid by the State Government.

Ogunesan stated that the committee on the establishment of a tertiary institution in Iseyin is headed by the Secretary to the State Government with a representative of Ministry of Education as Secretary, stressing that the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology and representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Budget, Works and Transport as well as Justice are members.

She added that other members of the committee are the Chairman of Governing Council of The Polytechnic Ibadan, the Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan and three representatives from Iseyin.

Mrs. Ogunesan said, “Oyo State Government, acceding to the request of Iseyin people to establish a tertiary institution in Iseyin Area, set up a twelve man committee which is to submit its report within three (3) weeks”.