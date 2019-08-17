<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has stated that his administration will partner with the National Directorate of Employment to take youths of the state out of poverty.

The Governor, also said that the State was poised to turn the energy in the youths to assets for developmental purposes.

Governor Makinde stated this on Saturday while hosting a delegation of the NDE led by its State Coordinator, Alhaji Adebayo Awosanya.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the government was ready to introduce different youth empowerment schemes that will enable the teeming youth population to become gainfully employed and maximise their entrepreneurial potentials.

Governor Makinde also said that his government was ready to partner with the National Directorate Employment with a view to enhancing employment opportunities for the youths in the state.

The governor said, “Oyo State government will always be ready to collaborate with any group or organisation on how unemployed youths in the state can be taken out of poverty.

“Oyo State is not ready to set the pace in poverty multiplication among the youths but will do everything that is possible to alleviate poverty in the state,” the Governor said.

He noted that the state will key into different NDE programmes that have to do with the empowerment of youths, positive engagement of the people and things that could reduce social tension and allow youths in the state to be self-reliant and self-sustaining.

“Your agency has the responsibility of assisting youths of the state and our government would cooperate with you by supporting your activities towards providing the training that will make our youths to be self-reliant and self-employed,” Makinde added.