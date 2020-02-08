<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Members of the Oyo State steering committee on child labour have been urged to intensify efforts to fight the scourge of child labour, modern slavery, human trafficking and forced labour of under-aged in the state.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting of the committee held at Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Secretariat, Ikolaba, Ibadan at the weekend.

Alhaja Sanni who decried the alarming rate of child trafficking in Oyo State and the country at large, described the act as ungodly, adding that there was the need for collective responsibilities of all as the government at all levels could not do it alone.

She stated that: “The alarming rate of trafficking of children and the girl child for prostitution and sundry crimes are high in the country and we are working around the clock to stem it and possibly put a stop to it in our state.”





“We are also working with the judiciary on child right law and when it is in place, I believe all these would be taken care of because it is just one aspect of child trafficking,” she said.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman, Oyo State steering committee on Child Labour and state Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Clement Fatoki commended the state government through the state ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion on its efforts to reduce child labour in the state.

He explained further that the Federal ministry and the state government were working with stakeholders in the fight against the scourge of child labour in the society and the country at large.

Also in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion in the state, Mrs Christiana Abioye, assured of continuous partnership and support of the state government with all stakeholders to eradicate all forms of child labour in the state.