



Oyo State Government has inaugurated the Oyo Zonal Peace Security Committee to enhance the activities of the security agencies already put in place to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the state.

Inaugurating the committee at Atiba Hall in Oyo East Local Government, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal , who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry , Mr Segun Ajekiigbe , declared that it’s imperative to put such committee in place in order to overcome security challenges in the zone.





He added that the move was in accordance with the directive of Governor Seyi Makinde to inaugurate security committees within the seven political zones in the state to check security challenges facing the country which Oyo State was not exempted.

According to him, the Ibarapa Zone was recently inaugurated while the remaining Zones in the state would be inaugurated soon, adding that the committee would comprise all local security agencies from all the local governments.

In her remarks, the Iyaloja Afijio Local Government, Chief Balkis Ogungbile commended Governor Makinde for his various moves to avert security challenges in the State urging him to empower the Amotekun more.