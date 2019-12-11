<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday, assured that the state government would honour all court judgments on the cases of dismissed and retired civil servants.

It would be recalled that the erstwhile Governor of the State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, dismissed and retired some civil servants based on certain allegations.

The incumbent governor had set up a committee to look into this move and those found to have been wrongly dismissed or retired are to be reinstated.

Makinde, who noted that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the state executive meeting held recently at the executive chamber of the governor’s office, stated that all civil servants dismissed or retired without following due process and the civil service regulations would be recalled and pardoned.

He disclosed further that the state has approved N57.4million for the cost of running the intervention classes for JSS three students in public secondary schools, adding that 1,480 Mathematics and English teachers and teams of monitors would conduct the extra-mural classes in the state.

In another development, the governor approved N1.1billion for 700 primary schools and local government retirees for the first time in eight years.

Reacting to this, the pensioners in jubilation and praises prayed for the governor, saying that they had never had it this good.