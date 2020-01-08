As part of the ongoing efforts of the Oyo State Government in restoring Bola Ige International Market, Gbagi Ibadan, back to international standard, it has marked not less than 30 illegally erected shops for demolition.
Disclosing this on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, in an interview with newsmen in the state, stated that the action became necessary to restore Bola Ige International Business Complex, Gbagi, Ibadan, to international standard as provided in the master plan of the market.
This, he said, is to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive within the state.
Adebisi said further that task force committee set up by Governor Seyi Makinde to restructure the business complex has submitted its report and that implementation would follow in due course.
He assured the market men and women that the state government remained committed towards providing them the basic facilities that would promote the economic activities of the market.