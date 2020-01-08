<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of the ongoing ef­forts of the Oyo State Gov­ernment in restoring Bola Ige International Market, Gbagi Ibadan, back to in­ternational standard, it has marked not less than 30 illegally erected shops for demolition.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, the state Com­missioner for Commerce, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, in an interview with newsmen in the state, stated that the ac­tion became necessary to restore Bola Ige Interna­tional Business Complex, Gbagi, Ibadan, to interna­tional standard as provid­ed in the master plan of the market.

This, he said, is to cre­ate a conducive environ­ment for businesses to thrive within the state.

Adebisi said further that task force committee set up by Governor Seyi Makinde to restructure the business complex has submitted its report and that implementa­tion would follow in due course.

He assured the mar­ket men and women that the state government remained committed to­wards providing them the basic facilities that would promote the economic ac­tivities of the market.