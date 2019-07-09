<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has placed a ban on illegal fee collections in all Primary and Secondary schools owned by the state government.

A circular released by the Head of Service of Oyo State, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola which was directed to Permanent Secretaries, and heads of Education related agencies confirmed the order by the Governor on Tuesday.

A Statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa equally gave details of the directive.

The statement indicated that Governor Seyi Makinde had, while giving his inaugural speech on May 29th, 2019, directed all forms of payment in Public Schools, Primary and Secondary, cease with immediate effect.

The circular read in part: “Therefore, collection of fees/levies in all Public Primary and Secondary Schools, including Technical Colleges across the State is hereby prohibited.

“I am to emphasize that collection of fees under any guise in Public Schools across the State remains illegal, and any violator of this directive will be treated as a saboteur; heavy sanction awaits violators of this directive.”

According to the statement, the Circular has been made available to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Permanent Secretary (TESCOM); Permanent Secretaries (School Administration); Executive Secretary State Universal Education Board (SUBEB); Executive Secretary Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BOTAVED); Zonal Inspectors of Education; Local Inspectors of Education as well as all Principals and Headteachers of Public Schools.