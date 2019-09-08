<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oyo state government has assured members of Ibadan Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture of adequate security of their businesses domiciled across the state.

Special Adviser to the governor of Oyo State on security matters, Mr Fatai Owoseni, gave the assurance on behalf of the state government while featuring as the guest speaker during an enlightenment talk on the security situation in the state by the Oyo State Security Trust Fund which was held at the office of the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce in Ibadan.

Owoseni, who posited that peace has relatively returned to Oyo state, said the state government is doing everything possible to ensure that lives and property of its citizens are well-protected.

He stated that now is the time for members of the chamber to rejig their activities and remove the toga of Ibadan or Oyo state is layback in terms of economic prosperity, adding that opportunities abound in Oyo state are enormous and that members should try as much as possible to explore these opportunities as this would serve as an attraction to investors.

He further said that members of the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce must help the state government to achieve its goal of making Oyo state one of the biggest hub in Africa.

Owoseni, however, pledged that state government’s support to ensure that members’ businesses are well-protected wherever they are domiciled across the state.

Also, speaking during the event, President, Ibadan Chamber of Commerce, Mr Ismaila Alapa, thanked Owoseni, for taking time to intimate members of government’s plans as far as getting the entire state secured is concerned, pledging members’ support for the government to adequately carry out its functions of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry of which members of the chamber are among.