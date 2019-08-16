<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo state government is to get a $6 million dollar grant from the World Bank under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme facilitated by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

This was disclosed by the co-coordinator of BESDA, Prof. Gidado Tahir, while on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Tahir stated that the purpose of the visit was to interact with the Ministry of Education and the State Education Board better education service delivery for all to ensure that all out-of-school children are catered for.

He said: “This is a programme that is not fully funded by the Federal Government. Because of the Budget constraints, the government had to look for credit from the World Bank and it obtained the sum of 600 million dollars for the purpose of this exercise.”

Tahir explained that the money would be given to 17 states involved in the project as a grant and not loan.

While appealing to the government of Oyo State for commitment and to use the money specifically for the project, the BESDA coordinator noted that a plan had been developed which is satisfactory to all stakeholders, adding that although there would be no interference, there is a need to sharpen the plan and make it successful before the mid-term of the administration.

He further said Ministry of Education has the responsibility to supervise the project and provide the general superintendence to ensure school census.

While answering questions from journalists, Yahaya Ismaila, who represented the Executive Secretary of UBEC, revealed that the focus of the programme is to assist states to put up some strategies to attract the children to school, ensure they stay in school and that they learn.

On the exact amount that Oyo state is to get, Ismaila said, “It’s about $6 million and the initial takeoff as an advance is $3 million, which they are likely to get in the next few days.”

Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, referred to BESDA as a very laudable programme which means a lot to the people and government of Oyo State.

He disclosed that the government has displayed its commitment to education in the state by declaring that not less than 10 percent of its budgetary allocation would go to education, as opposed to what obtained in the past when education used to get about four or five percent.

Chairman of UBEC in Oyo State, Dr Nureni Adeniran, noted the current administration is passionate about ridding the society of out-of-school children who are considered as constituting a menace to the society.

While giving the assurance that Oyo state SUBEB and the Ministry of Education, being major stakeholders in the project, would cooperate and work to ensure the success of the project, Dr. Adeniran assured there would be a huge reduction in the number of out-of-school children by the mid-term of the administration.