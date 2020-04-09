<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Government on Thursday extended the curfew imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government had imposed a 7pm- to 6 am curfew instead of full lockdown of the state to limit movement of people.

It also disclosed that it has hit the N200million mark from donors to the Endowment Fund to generate financial support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, said the Government would inform the general public if there will be a review to the curfew arrangement.

Additionally, Adisa said barely a week after the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund was set up, donations from corporate organisations, religious groups and individuals from within and outside the State have continued to flow in.

He named a former Governor Senator Rashidi Ladoja; a PDP chieftain, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo; Mr Remi Oseni as some of the individuals who made donations.

First Bank of Nigeria, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Adron homes, Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria Baptist Convention and Seven-Up bottling companies, according to him, are among the corporate donors.

Adisa said: “As of April 8, 2020, the funds in the three accounts domiciled in First Bank, UBA and Unity Bank stand at N200 million, while donations in food items and other materials worth close to N50 million have also been received.

“First Bank of Nigeria, ADRON Homes and Properties Ltd donated N20 million each; a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and former governorship hopeful of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who is now a chieftain of the PDP, Engr. Aderemi Oseni, donated N10 million each.

“One of the founding leaders of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo and the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), donated N5 million each.





“Besides the cash donations, some groups, corporate entities and individuals have also made donations such as foodstuffs, drinks and other items worth millions to the state’s Food Security and Emergency Task Force.

“Some of the food products donated to the state include rice, beans, garri, yam and vegetable oil, among others

“Other items donated to the state government include hand sanitisers, medical items, knapsack sprayers and buckets.

“Details of the donations have been published on Oyo State website: www.oyostate.gov.ng as of April 8, 2020, noting that the Kola Daisi Foundation and Protogy Global Services donated N1 million each.

Other donations, according to Adisa, included those of the PDP candidate for the Ibadan North House Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat, Chief Ademola Omotoso, who donated N500,000; Seven-Up Bottling Company (N500,000) and Muraina Abdullahi (N500,000).

“Updates from the Food Security and Emergency COVID-19 Task Force, which is responsible for receiving food donations also show that different organisations and individuals including NPG Farms, Farm Connect Agribusiness Industry Ltd, Fan Milk PLC, Agro Park, Niji Farms, SUMAL Foods Ltd, Nigerian Baptist Convention and WEMA Bank donated different food items to the state.

“Other donations in food items and other materials came from: Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Dr. Sola Adeduntan, a Director with First Bank Plc, Dr. Kola Adesina, Group CEO, Saharan Power, Lagos, CAPS Feed, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, IBEDC and Glister Success Ltd.

“All donations were those updated on the official website of the state as of 8 April, and Governor Makinde is full of appreciations to the donors.”