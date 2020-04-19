Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday flagged off the COVID-19 Drive-Walk Through Testing programme in the state aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced that two more COVID-19 patients have been discharged this evening after receiving their second negative test results.

Makinde who is also the chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 TASKFORCE made this known on his verified Twitter account.

This brings the number of discharged COVID-19 patients the state to nine.

With this latest development, there are currently six active cases in the state.

