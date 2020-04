Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced that two more COVID-19 patients have been discharged this evening after receiving their second negative test results.

Makinde who is also the chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 TASKFORCE made this known on his verified Twitter account.

This brings the number of discharged COVID-19 patients the state to nine.

With this latest development, there are currently six active cases in the state.